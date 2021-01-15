Local company donates thermal scanners to Middletown buildings to help city during pandemic

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Middletown is taking touchless temperature screenings in some city buildings to a new level. No longer do they have to use a handheld thermometer thanks to a local company.

You see these thermal scanners at hospitals but now there are also in some city buildings in Middletown.

“It provides some peace of mind for people coming in, the public as well, but also for our staff here too,” said Kevin Elak, Middletown Health Director.

One scanner is at city hall and another one will soon be assembled and set up at the Senior & Community Center.

“We’re going to have it right in the lobby area right when people enter,” said Cathy Lechowicz, Director of Recreation and Community Services.

The scanner will be in place before next Thursday when the center opens its COVID vaccine clinic, which already has a thousand people signed up for the shot.

“It keeps everybody a little safer right? This is self guided. Someone walks right up to it. You don’t have to be in close contact with someone,” said Lechowicz.

The scanners were donated by Reality Interactive in Middletown after it became aware of a recent outbreak which shut down city hall.

“I’m very happy to hear that they were able to use it. Worked great for them. That’s definitely something that warms the heart especially in these troubled times,” said Steve Gelardi, Operations Director for Reality Interactive.

The city had looked at buying scanners like these.

“They can be a couple thousand each,” said Elak. “So it’s not something you can just readily go out there and buy on a city budget.”

If someone does have a temperature above 100.4 they may not be able to move beyond the lobby but they will be helped.

“We would still make alternative plans to make sure they could still conduct city business,” said Elak.

He says that was one of the main concerns residents had when the scanners were installed.