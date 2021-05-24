Local leaders denounce anti-Semitic images found outside Portland school

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — State leaders are speaking out after anti-semitic images were found outside Brownstone Intermediate School in Portland.

School superintendent Charles Britton said the images likened him and the Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Peters to the image of Adolf Hitler above caricatures of masked children.

They believe they were targeted over their handling of the COVID crisis.

“I am appalled and sickened at this image appearing in Portland in front of our beloved Brownstone Intermediate School,” said First Selectwoman Susan Bransfield. “Our Superintendent Charles Britton and our Chairwoman of the Board of Education, Sharon Peters, do not deserve this hateful image. It is abhorrent and I strongly condemn it, along with State Representative Christie Carpino and State Senator Norm Needleman.”

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz released a statement, saying, “This is an anti-Semitic and offensive act of intimidation. I stand in strong support of the Portland Superintendent and the Portland Board of Education in protecting the health and safety of students, teachers, and their families.”

State Attorney General William Tong said, “Hitler killed 11 million people, including 6 million Jews, in one of the worst human rights atrocities known to man. Masks are safe, effective, and save lives. There is no comparison and to draw that false parallel is hateful, ignorant and repugnant.”

“Any reference to Adolf Hitler and Nazis has no place in our political discourse,” said State Senator Norm Needleman. “Whether you agree or disagree over policy, you do not bring this kind of hate to the very campus and classrooms that educate our children. It is disgraceful and I along, with my colleagues, will not stand for it.”

“There is no place in our society for this type of offensive imagery,” said State Representative Christie Carpino. “I stand in strong support of civil discourse and open dialogue, but I condemn hate.”