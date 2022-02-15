MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local Ukrainian Americans are keeping a close eye on the developments in Europe. Many have family and friends still living along the eastern border where Russian troops are stationed.

Wesleyan University Professor Katja Kolcio has family in Ukraine and does research there.

She told News 8 families are moving their children west, away from the border with Russia. However, parents insist on going back to the eastern part of the country to work and keep life going in those border towns.

She said they are adamant to not allow Russia to destabilize the area.

“So we’re very concerned both for our immediate friends and family, but also for the future of people living in Ukraine,” Kolcio said. “There is a deep commitment to keeping life going and not letting Putin stop the economy. Stop life from progressing.”

Kolcio said Ukrainians are a peaceful people and she is hopeful the situation will end that way.

She said families are sending support to loved ones in Ukraine and the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) is helpful for them too.