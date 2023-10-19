OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A local wellness expert is helping people choose food that promotes their health.

Marci Moreau is a wellness specialist and columnist who writes “The Power of Food” section for Lux Lifestyle Magazine.

Moreau says the best way to better your health is through your stomach, due to a link between food and brain health.

“People that have a better nutritional profile in the research it’s telling us they are obviously happier because their mental health is better. They are physically healthier. But it goes beyond that. I mean they succeed in relationships, they do better in their jobs,” Moreau said.

Moreau, whose background is in clinical psychology says the world of disease and the world of mental health go hand in hand.

“What’s really important now in all the research is gut health seems to be the kind of central access for our overall health and wellness. And, we always say we don’t see mental health without gut health problems and vice versa,” Moreau said.

Below are some of Moreau’s top foods for gut health to promote better physical and mental health.

Garlic, ginger root, turmeric root

Dark chocolate

Dark berries and dark greens

Fermented foods, like kombucha, kimchi, yogurt

Bananas, pears, watermelon

Beans and legumes

For 18 years, Moreau taught at the University of Saint Joseph in the psychology department. She specialized in the psychological problems of individuals suffering from illness including cancer.

Moreau will be a featured speaker at the Power of Food Wellness Dinner on Oct. 26 at the Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Old Saybrook.

To learn more about the event, click here.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward women battling breast cancer.