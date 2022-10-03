DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz stopped by Chapman Manufacturing in Durham to kick off the start of National Manufacturing Month on Monday.

The business, which is woman-owned, created screwdriver sets. Bysiewicz toured the facility and discussed how many women are in the industry.

Only one in four STEM jobs are held by women, and Bysiewicz wants to encourage more to enter the fields.

“Manufacturing jobs are STEM jobs,” she said. “They’re among the highest-paying jobs in Connecticut. Women are great at these jobs.”

She will continue visiting different manufacturers throughout the month.