MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – 2023 is considered one of the wettest years on record and now work is underway to make sure dams in Connecticut are working properly to keep you safe.

During a press conference Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz announced that $2 million will be going towards making repairs or improving the dam at Crystal Lake. It is one of two bodies of water in the state where repairs will soon be made.

“Our state bond commission approved 6.37 million dollars in state funding for 15 projects across the state of Connecticut,” Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz. said.

The goal is to prevent the dams from failing which prevents the loss of life, utility facilities and surrounding homes. The lake was breached in 1961, which caused catastrophic damage.

“Now it’s a largely suburban area and you can see just a whole south farms area of town that is just more developed than it was just a few years ago. It’s why we need to keep the dam money flowing,” said Senator Matt Lesser.

“DEEP has responsibilities for the administration and enforcement of Connecticut’s Dam Safety Laws. That means we are ensuring regular inspections,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes.

Officials also tell News 8 that part of the 2.5 million dollars will also be used to repair the dam at Dooley Pond. The water is flowing properly right now and officials are hoping the 350,000 dollars allocated for the body of water will keep it that way.

However, the first step is to develop a permit to ensure that repairs are done appropriately and safely.

“That permit is being drafted now. It will be submitted to DEEP for review and approval and because of the size of the project there’s also federal jurisdiction,” said DEEP Bureau Chief of Water Protection and Land Reuse, Graham Stevens.

That approval must come from the Army Corp of Engineers. The project is not expected to get underway until sometime next year.