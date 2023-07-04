OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) —A family has been searching for their cat after an explosion destroyed their home in Old Saybrook, and “lucky” for them, the cat made it out safe and alive.

According to Pieper Veterinary, the explosion at a house in Old Saybrook left a homeowner in the hospital. The community has been rallying together to help search for Lucky, the beloved cat of the homeowner, who went missing during the explosion.

On Tuesday, the cat was found at the vet’s Essex hospital and has been reunited with his family.

Lucky with Dr. Brienza and veterinary assistant Megan | Photos courtesy Pieper Veterinary

The vet said Lucky was indeed lucky; he escaped the disaster and only had a few singed whiskers!

Lucky was checked by veterinarians to ensure he wasn’t harmed by smoke inhalation, and everything looks normal.

“This little cat is certainly living up to his name!” Pieper Veterinary said. “We’re so relieved that Lucky is healthy and back with his loving family.”