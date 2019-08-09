Lyman Orchard’s annual sunflower maze

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–The Sunflowers are in full bloom at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield! People have been taking in the beautiful sight at the annual sunflower maze.

It raises money for Connecticut Children’s Hospital. This year, the theme celebrates Sesame Street and the colorful characters created 50 years ago.

You still have time to visit! The maze runs through August 25th. Get more info here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.