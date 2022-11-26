MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after he was racing in Middletown and dragged an officer on the ground who was attempting to stop him.

State troopers investigated a large group of cars that gathered on Route 9 in the towns of Cromwell and Middletown around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. They followed the cars to the DOT Commuter Lot off of Industrial Park Road in Cromwell and saw them racing against one another.

Police placed down stop sticks at the beginning of the lot before entering.

While inside the lot, police confronted a man who was in his car and told him to stop and shut off his car. When he refused, a trooper grabbed onto the driver’s side door handle and instructed him to stop. Police said the man accelerated, dragging the trooper for a short distance before attempting to flee the scene.

The man flew through the exit of the lot, running over the stop sticks, and almost struck two state police cruisers.

He was found later behind a local business attempting to change his tire.

The man, identified as 18-year-old Nathan Delvalle of Ansonia, was taken into custody and transported to Troop H for processing. He was charged with the following:

Violation of a motor vehicle racing

Reckless driving

Disobeying signal of an officer

Engaging police in pursuit

Illegal strike of a traffic officer with a motor vehicle

Illegal racing on a highway

Interfering with an officer/Resisting

Breach of peace in the second degree

Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Delvalle was issued a $5,000 non-surety bond and is due in court on Dec. 30.