CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man was arrested for public indecency on Friday night.

Police responded to the ShopRite at 45 Shunpike Road at around 10 p.m. on Friday for a report of a man masturbating in his vehicle.

The 24-year-old man, identified as Shyon Logan of Middletown, was found in the driver’s seat with his belt and zipper undone.

Logan was arrested and charged with public indecency and breach of peace.