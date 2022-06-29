DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after stealing a truck and engaging police in a pursuit in Durham, according to state police.

Connecticut State Police were dispatched to Lino’s Market at 427 Main St. in Durham for a report of a stolen car. Troopers located a stolen white 2019 Ford F450.

The driver, 34-year-old Michael Rascati of Middletown, engaged troopers in a pursuit, but was later apprehended, police said.

Rascati was charged with larceny in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first and second degree, and interfering with an officer/resisting. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under suspension, and reckless driving.

He was unable to post a $50,000 cash/surety bond and was transported to Hartford Correction Center. Rascati is due in court on June 29.