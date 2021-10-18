Man arrested in connection to crash that killed teen riding her bike in Haddam

Thomas Cretella
HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested in connection to an accident that killed a 14-year-old back in July.

On the night of July 29, 14-year-old Gianna Vincelett was hit and killed while riding her bike with a friend during a slumber party. She was hit by a car traveling south on Route 81 in Higganum.

The driver, who State Police have identified as Thomas Cretella, 27, of Higganum, left the scene of the crash.

After investigation, State Police issued an arrest warrant for Cretella for the following charges: negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evasion responsibility in operation of a motor vehicle and illegal passing.

Cretella turned himself in on Monday and was arrested.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is appearing in court Monday.

State Police said no further arrests are expected.

