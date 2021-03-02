Man dead, woman injured after late-night shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured following a late-night shooting in Middletown.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, police were called to an undisclosed address after reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found two people had been shot. Both were taken to Middlesex Hospital, where the man died of his injuries. The woman is said to be in stable condition.

Police have not released their identities.

Officers said this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call Detective Spedding at (860) 638-4153.