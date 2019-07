A man is facing charges after police say he hit a person walking in Middletown on Monday.

Officials say Christopher Roy turned left on Burgundy Hill Lane, jumped the curb and hit a man walking his dog. Roy was arrested for a DUI.

The pedestrian hit is expected to be okay.

