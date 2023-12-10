MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who was shot in the chest and abdomen Sunday in Middletown later died at a hospital, according to police.

Police initially received a call about a domestic disturbance at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, according to officers. Dispatch then received information that the man had been shot at the Bow Lane residence.

The man’s name has not yet been publicly released, and police have not announced any potential suspect information. However, they have said that the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.