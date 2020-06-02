Man finds artifact on Westbrook beach that could be 3,000-years-old

WESTBROOK, Conn. – (WTNH) — A stroll on a Westbrook beach led to an unusual discovery.

Farmington’s Evan Honeyman said he was visiting his parents last week and was collecting trash off the local beach. That’s when said a wave came up and an artifact landed at his feet.

He wanted to verify the discovery so he told News 8 he contacted three separate experts including the state archeologist. All of them told him they believe it’s an artifact that is most likely 2,000-3,000-years-old.

They believe it was most likely used on the tip of a spear that would have been used for hunting and warfare. Honeyman said he’s just thrilled with his find.

“It was pretty surreal, and look, I know a lot of people wouldn’t get excited about something like this, but I’ve always been interested in history, very interested in artifacts,” said Honeyman. “Had I been five minutes earlier or five minutes later, the ocean would have very likely just pulled it right back in or under the sand. That was perfect timing.”

He said he doesn’t know how much it’s worth, but he has no plans on selling it. He would like to frame it and hang it on a wall in his house. 

The state archeologist told him with sea levels rising, it’s becoming more common for artifacts to turn up on beaches because more places are underwater that were not underwater before.

