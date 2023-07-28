MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 51-year-old man is in critical condition after he was found shot in Middletown, according to police.

Police responded to the 700 block of Congon Street on Friday morning to investigate a reported shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man is not a Middletown resident and no crime scene has been located.

The man was then taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. Police said the victim is in critical condition.

Police said the victim was not able to provide any information about the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Dane Semper at 860-638-4145 or Dsemper@MiddletownCTPolice.com.