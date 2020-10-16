Man threatened to spray bear mace at person trying to stop him from breaking into car, Old Saybrook police say

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — An Old Saybrook man was arrested after police said he was breaking into cars and threatening to spray a person with bear mace.

Around 1 a.m., police were called to the area of Denmore Road after a report of a person breaking into cars.

A homeowner reported he was chasing the man on foot after he saw him trying to enter his vehicle.

The homeowner said he was initially alerted to the criminal activity by his Ring doorbell camera.

He reported that the male suspect he was chasing stopped running and threatened to spray him with bear mace in an attempt to escape.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jared Arsenault, was located by police near Denmore Road and Boston Post Road and arrested.

He was found to be in possession of stolen credit cards from a second residence in the area.

Police also recovered the spray he used to threaten the homeowner.

Arsenault was charged with criminal attempt at burglary third degree, threatening second degree, burglary third degree, larceny sixth degree and credit card theft.

Arsenault, who has an extensive history of burglary and larceny cases, is being held on a $50,000 bond.

An investigation is ongoing.