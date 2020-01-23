Man wanted in Westbrook hit-and-run that killed bicyclist on Christmas Eve

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for a man wanted in the fatal hit-and-run of a bicyclist in Westbrook last month.

Police say that just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24th, troopers responded to a hit-and-run, which resulted in the death of a bicyclist identified as John Ingalls.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Jose “Fernando” Meraz-Balico for manslaughter with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs in connection to the hit-and-run.

Troopers are now asking for help in locating Meraz-Balico. He allegedly has ties to both Westbrook and Deep River, but could also be traveling to New York or the Carolinas. He even is believed to have possibly fled the country to Honduras.

Anyone with information on Meraz-Balico’s whereabouts is urged to contact troopers at (860) 399-2100.