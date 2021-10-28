Man, woman arrested after robbery involving taser use at Super Stop and Shop in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday night after a robbery at a grocery store in Old Saybrook.

Police say they received a 911 call from an employee at Super Stop and Shop at 105 Elm Street reporting a woman was in the process of leaving the store with stolen merchandise.

When store security confronted her, she brandished a taser and activated it in the employee’s direction, according to police. The woman then got into a car waiting for her in the parking lot with a male driver and fled.

Police say they intercepted the vehicle at Route One and Ingham Hill Road and attempted to stop the car, but it did not stop and instead engaged officers in pursuit.

Police said the pursuit continued to Cromwell, where the driver eventually fled on foot after leaving the vehicle on Wall Street in town.

Police arrested the man, identified as 47-year-old Thomas Kaczmarski of New Britain, after pursuing him on foot. The woman, identified as 40-year-old Jessica Maloney of Southington, was taken out of the vehicle and arrested.

Maloney was charged with the following: Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery in the First Degree, Threatening in the Second Degree, Larceny in the Sixth Degree, Larceny by Possession, Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia, and Interfering with a Police Officer.

She was also found to have outstanding arrest warrants held by Middletown, Hartford and State Police.

Kaczmarski was charged with the following: Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Drugs or Both, Drinking While Driving, Throwing Items While Driving (at Police Officers), Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree, Interfering with a Police Officer, Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia.

Maloney is being held on a $250,000 bond. Kaczmarski is being held on a $150,000 bond.