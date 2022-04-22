MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A manhole fire impacted traffic in Middletown Friday,

The Middletown Fire Department responded to Court and Main streets just before noon.

Main Street is open, but Middletown police said Court Street will be closed until approximately 8 p.m. while Eversource repairs underground equipment.

Police blocked off Exit 15 of Route 9 until crews restored power to traffic lights.

Eversource officials said about 200 customers were initially without power.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

