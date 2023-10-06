MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a Maryland fugitive on Friday who was hiding in Middletown, officials said.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the 21-year-old Oliver Agyopong has been wanted out of Silver Spring, Maryland for assault and other charges since March.

Mug shot of Oliver Agyopong. (SOURCE: The U.S. Marshals Service)

Maryland police identified three suspects involved in several armed robberies around the Silver Spring area. Officials said Agyapong was the last suspect to be arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside New Haven and Middletown police, said they arrested the 21-year-old at a home on Ferry Street in Middletown.

Officials said Agyopong was transported to the Middletown Police Department until he can be brought to Maryland to face his charges.