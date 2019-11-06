Mayoral race in Middletown guaranteed to elect new mayor

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown is guaranteed to have a new Mayor Tuesday night. The current mayor is not running. Democrat Benjamin Florsheim and Former Republican Mayor Sebastion Giuliano both want the job.

Related: Middletown mayoral primary winner; people asked ‘how old are you?’

Florsheim made a splash in the race as the young candidate who has never held elected office; he is 27-years-old.

Related: Middletown mayoral race a generational contest

The race turned ugly in October when Giuliano accused Florsheim, whose family owns ‘Florsheim Shoes,’ among other businesses, of attempting to buy the mayor’s office by lending his campaign over $50,000 from a family-established trust fund.

Florsheim responded by saying he has put in a strong, grassroots campaign and “We made that loan because we realized that we were going to be vastly outspent if we didn’t bring resources into play.”

Related: Middletown Repub accusing Dem of trying to ‘buy’ the mayor’s office

Tuesday, the candidates went head-to-head at the polls.

Giuilano telling News 8: “This feels like 2005, the enthusiasm level, the response it has the same feel as that year and that was overwhelming win.”

Florsheim also confident going into Election Day: “They have appreciated that we have run a positive campaign, we have stayed focused on the issues, they have appreciated in many cases that I or a teammate has come to their door.”

Lawmakers from Hartford getting in on the support. Lt. Governor Susan Sysiewicz tweeted Tuesday morning that she had gone home to vote for Middletown Democrats.

This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the evening as results are made available.

Join us live here starting at 8pm for all your election coverage.