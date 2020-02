MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown hosted a memorial service Sunday marking the 10th anniversary of an explosion at a Connecticut natural gas plant.

On February 7, 2010, workers were cleaning debris from natural gas pipes when the gas ignites. Six people were killed, about 50 others were hurt.

The victims who died have been memorialized with a plaque in front of the plant.

The memorial was held outside the Kleen Energy Systems Plant. The service began at 11 a.m.