DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) – Students and faculty at a Deep River middle school are being relocated after mold was found in the building.

The Superintendent of Deep River Schools, Brian White confirmed with News 8 that students and staff from John Winthrop Middle School we be relocated to Valley Regional High School after mold was discovered.

White says the district is working with the Connecticut River Area Health District and environmental professionals to figure out a plan to address the issue. He also says that the health and wellness of the students, staff and faculty is the top priority.

There is no further information available at this time. News 8 is working to learn more about the mold found in the middle school.