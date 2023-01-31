MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community.

The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters on Christian Road.



JSD Partners out of Waterbury would like to build a distribution center at the site. The location would consist of two buildings totaling 720,000 square feet. The developer is asking to build on a section of wetlands on the property stirring up controversy in the town.

Ned Fitzpatrick, an attorney for JSD Partners said the site would take up a very small percentage of wetlands and that they would build additional wetlands as mitigation.

The Middlebury Planning and Zoning Board will be looking at everything from building size to traffic when considering their decision to change the industrial zoning for the project.

“The impact of tractor trailers and traffic and the noise and lighting, it’s inconceivable that we would even consider doing this,” said Gary Kiline, Middlebury resident.

Officials said the meeting will be continued on April 8.