MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middlefield man will spend two months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return — costing the government more than $941,000 in wage subsidy programs when he lied about employing veterans.

David Kania, 63, owned three small businesses in the beverage and dietary supplement industry, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. From 2013 to 2018, Kania applied for and received state subsidies because he said he employed veterans and provided training to employees. As part of the fraud, he submitted fake documents to government programs.

He also submitted fake documents to the Manufacturing Innovation Fund Program for training that didn’t happen, according to Avery. During that time, the wage subsidy program lost more than $914,000, and the Manufacturing Innovation program lost $115,000 because of Kania.

He underreported his income from 2014 to 2018 on federal tax returns, according to Avery, and didn’t account for about $300,000 in business funds that he used for his personal expenses.

When released, he will be under supervised release for three years. He must also pay full restitution.

He is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond and is required to report to prison to begin his sentence on Dec. 1.