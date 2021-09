MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown campus of Middlesex Community College will be closed Monday night due to a power outage.

The outage was caused by a crash in the area. South Fire District says there was a crash on Randolph Road involving a car that struck a utility pole.

Any classes on the Middletown campus scheduled to start after 4:30 p.m. are canceled. All in-person evening services are also closed for the evening.

Meriden-based classes will be held.