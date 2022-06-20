MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce announced it will host a career fair on Tuesday, June 21.

The Middlesex County Career Fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriot Hartford Cromwell from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to sponsoring officials.

“The Middlesex County Career Fair will host over 45 companies at this year’s fair, which is very important due to the high number of people looking for work,” said Middlesex Chamber President Larry McHugh.

The following companies have registered to attend:

All Waste Inc.

Altice USA/OPTIMUM

Assisted Living Home Care Services, Inc.

Aware Recovery Care

Beacon Protection

Change, Inc. Homecare

City of Middletown

Connecticut Lottery Corporation

Connecticut Water

Connecticut Wedding Group

Courtyard by Marriott

CREC (Capital Region Education Council)

CT Transit

DATTCO

David Lerner Associates, Inc.

ESS

FedEx Ground

General Dynamics Electric Boat

Hobson & Motzer Inc.

iHeartMedia

Kuhn Employment Services

Lantern Energy

Leipod Inc.

Liberty Bank

Lucas Tree Experts

MARC Community Resources, Ltd.

MARC Inc of Manchester

Marrakech

Middlesex Health

Middletown Public Schools

Mosaic

NEXTAFF

Ocean State Job Lot

Project Genesis

Renewal by Andersen

Safe Home Security

ShopRite

State of Connecticut

The Connection

The FLood Law Fim LLC

Town & County Early Learning Center

Tradebe Environmental Services

United Methodist Homes

United States Postal Service

University of Saint Joseph

Walgreens

“I would like to encourage everyone in Middlesex County to join us for our results-oriented career fair! Now more than ever employers need workers and workers need employment,” said Middlesex Chamber VP Johanna Bond.