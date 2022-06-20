MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce announced it will host a career fair on Tuesday, June 21.
The Middlesex County Career Fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriot Hartford Cromwell from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to sponsoring officials.
“The Middlesex County Career Fair will host over 45 companies at this year’s fair, which is very important due to the high number of people looking for work,” said Middlesex Chamber President Larry McHugh.
The following companies have registered to attend:
- All Waste Inc.
- Altice USA/OPTIMUM
- Assisted Living Home Care Services, Inc.
- Aware Recovery Care
- Beacon Protection
- Change, Inc. Homecare
- City of Middletown
- Connecticut Lottery Corporation
- Connecticut Water
- Connecticut Wedding Group
- Courtyard by Marriott
- CREC (Capital Region Education Council)
- CT Transit
- DATTCO
- David Lerner Associates, Inc.
- ESS
- FedEx Ground
- General Dynamics Electric Boat
- Hobson & Motzer Inc.
- iHeartMedia
- Kuhn Employment Services
- Lantern Energy
- Leipod Inc.
- Liberty Bank
- Lucas Tree Experts
- MARC Community Resources, Ltd.
- MARC Inc of Manchester
- Marrakech
- Middlesex Health
- Middletown Public Schools
- Mosaic
- NEXTAFF
- Ocean State Job Lot
- Project Genesis
- Renewal by Andersen
- Safe Home Security
- ShopRite
- State of Connecticut
- The Connection
- The FLood Law Fim LLC
- Town & County Early Learning Center
- Tradebe Environmental Services
- United Methodist Homes
- United States Postal Service
- University of Saint Joseph
- Walgreens
“I would like to encourage everyone in Middlesex County to join us for our results-oriented career fair! Now more than ever employers need workers and workers need employment,” said Middlesex Chamber VP Johanna Bond.