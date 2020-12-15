Middlesex Health receives first shipment of Pfizer vaccine, sets up vaccine for frontline workers

MIDDLESEX, Conn. (WTNH) — Middlesex Health is getting its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. They wasted no time in getting frontline workers vaccinated.

“It’s been a pretty dark time for us for the last eight or nine months and this is really the first opportunity for many of us to feel good about something, that there’s hope in the near term for our staff, our community, for the patients that we are for,” Dr. Jon Bankoff, Chairman, Middlesex Health Emergency Department.

That optimism seemed contagious as they recive the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s an incredibly exciting day. I don’t even know if I can explain how wonderful it feels to be a part of this healthcare system and to partake in what is the future cure of COVID,” Claire Davis, RN Director of Middlesex Health Patient Safety.

“This is very exciting and we’re really happy to be making our staff as safe as possible and the community as safe as possible so we can be here for everybody when they need us,” Jesse Wagner, MD Chief Medical Officer, Middlesex Health.

But they know that even with the vaccine here, the second wave will have to run its course. Nurse Administrator Claire Davis says her heart goes out to her coworkers in the ER. “I can’t wait to see the smiles on all my coworkers’ faces when these masks come off someday.”

A Middlesex spokesperson says that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available through Middlesex Health to both employees and eligible health care personnel in the community in the coming days and weeks.