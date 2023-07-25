MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A lifeguard camp hopes to ease a shortage by getting children involved sooner.

The American Red Cross Junior Lifeguard Camp at the Middlesex YMCA is meant for youth between the ages of 11 and 14. While the pandemic “wiped the slate of certified lifeguards clean,” according to the National Lifeguard Association, the Middlesex program aims to build a foundation of knowledge, attitudes and skills.

The lesson plan includes developing swimming skills and practicing in-water rescues. The students also learn first aid, CPR and AED skills.

“When we begin the interest early on in life, they just keep developing more skills, and we just build upon it,” said Evie Gindi, the aquatic director and lifeguard for the Middlesex YMCA. “So, now there’s interest in the 11, 12, 13-year-olds, so when they turn 15, they already have the interest up, the skill level down. And, they will actually be certified in CPR for the professional rescuer through this course.”

The students were hard at work having fun on Tuesday.

“I enjoy the activities,” said Camila Coutin-Vazquez, a camper. “Being with my friends over here, um, being with my partners. Learning a whole bunch of stuff, like in the water and on land as well.”

The lifeguard shortage has caused some pools to close or cut down on their hours. Beaches and water parks have had the same issues.