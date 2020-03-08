Middletown actor Nicholas Tucci dies at 38

(WTNH) — Actor and Middletown native Nicholas Tucci has died. He was 38.

A statement on Tucci’s Facebook page says he succumbed to his illness at Smilow Cancer Hospital on March 3. In the statement, his father says Tucci wanted to keep his illness private and to continue his acting career for as long as he could.

Tucci graduated from Middletown High School, and then went on to earn a BA in Theater from Yale University. While at Yale, he was a member of the Suite 13 sketch comedy group.

Tucci is known for his acting roles in “You’re Next” and “Long Lost.”