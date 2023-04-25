The City of Middletown announced its annual fireworks festival will take place on July 1st.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Middletown announced its annual fireworks festival will take place on July 1st, officials said.

The event is held along the Connecticut River at Harbor Park on the front lawn of the Middletown Municipal Building. Each year, the firework show draws a large crowd of people from across the state.

The festival kicks off a 5 p.m. with live music, food vendors and an array of family-friendly activities.

The fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m. right after dark. In the case of inclement weather, the festival will take place the following day on July 2.

“The Fireworks Festival is a signature event for the City of Middletown, enjoyed by people throughout the region. I am looking forward to this year’s Festival as a chance for the community to come together, celebrate, and enjoy our unique riverfront and vibrant downtown as we celebrate Independence Day,” Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said.

City officials said parts of Court Street, Dekoven Drive, Harbor Drive, Dingwall Drive, Eastern Drive, MLK Way and River Road will be closed for the festival.

For more information about the event, you can click here.