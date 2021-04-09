Middletown announces plans for annual Fireworks Festival

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Middletown has announced its plans for the city’s annual fireworks festival this year.

The annual Fireworks Festival will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021, with a rain date of September 5. The festival will be along the bank of the Connecticut River at Harbor Park, and the front lawn of the City’s Municipal Building at 245 deKoven Drive.

While the fireworks festival normally occurs around the Fourth of July, the city decided it would be safer to delay it until September as recovery from the pandemic continues.

Mayor Florsheim released the following statement:

“As much as I would love to host the fireworks in July, we decided to postpone
the event until September so that everyone can enjoy the festivities in as safe a way as possible. I hope everyone enjoys a happy and safe Fourth of July, as well as a great spring and summer season as we continue to work towards returning to all the things we love doing. I look forward to the September fireworks as a chance for the community to come together and celebrate, knowing that brighter days are ahead.”

For the latest updates on the festival, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Easter Bunny gets second COVID shot in Old Saybrook ahead of holiday

News /

Durham teenager receives her dream boat through Make-A-Wish Connecticut

News /

Middletown mom surprised by positive COVID test month after getting vaccine

News /

Chester man surprised by armed individuals in his driveway at 4 a.m. demanding money; PD investigating

News /

King Pong recreation venue opens in Middletown

News /

Middletown 2-alarm fire interview

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss