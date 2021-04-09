Middletown announces plans for annual Fireworks Festival

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Middletown has announced its plans for the city’s annual fireworks festival this year.

The annual Fireworks Festival will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021, with a rain date of September 5. The festival will be along the bank of the Connecticut River at Harbor Park, and the front lawn of the City’s Municipal Building at 245 deKoven Drive.

While the fireworks festival normally occurs around the Fourth of July, the city decided it would be safer to delay it until September as recovery from the pandemic continues.

Mayor Florsheim released the following statement:

“As much as I would love to host the fireworks in July, we decided to postpone

the event until September so that everyone can enjoy the festivities in as safe a way as possible. I hope everyone enjoys a happy and safe Fourth of July, as well as a great spring and summer season as we continue to work towards returning to all the things we love doing. I look forward to the September fireworks as a chance for the community to come together and celebrate, knowing that brighter days are ahead.”

For the latest updates on the festival, click here.