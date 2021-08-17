Middletown annual fireworks festival canceled

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown’s annual fireworks festival has been canceled due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the town and throughout the state.

The event, which was scheduled for Sept. 4, would have taken place along the banks of the Connecticut River at Harbor Park and the front lawn of the City’s Municipal Building.

It typically offers music, entertainment and numerous food options to guests.

The festival is usually scheduled around the Fourth of July but was delayed until September this year out of an abundance of caution.

In a press release from the Mayor’s office Tuesday, it said officials have advised that the event cannot safely move forward, given the rate of community spread and large number of children who aren’t eligible for vaccinations.

“As much as I would love to host the fireworks this year, and as sad as many of us are to cancel the event entirely, the safety of the community is my highest priority. I understand these are extremely challenging times for many, and we were looking forward to ways to celebrate as a community. I do not take this decision lightly. I hope we are all able to do what we can to mitigate the spread of the virus, so that we can look forward to brighter days ahead. I hope everyone continues to enjoy a safe summer,” Mayor Florsheim said.