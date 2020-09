MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown’s Board of Education is getting together today to talk about the future of school sports.

Right now, sports are postponed for the fall season. School officials are hosting a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. this evening to discuss how to proceed in the age of coronavirus.

Some student-athletes are disappointed by the set-back and are hoping the Board will give them a chance to play soon.