Middletown city buildings to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown officials announced Tuesday all city buildings will be closed to the public until the beginning of 2021.
Starting Wednesday, Dec. 23 until Monday, Jan. 4, all Middletown city buildings will be closed to the public due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Mayor Ben Florsheim made the announcement on Tuesday.
“Due to an outbreak of several COVID-19 cases among city employees, all of whom work in non-public-facing roles outside of City Hall, a large number of employees are currently quarantining,” Mayor Florsheim said. “In the past 24 hours, as more information came to light suggesting a widespread outbreak would be possible without immediate action to restrict the spread of disease, we came to the decision that the best option for the safety of our staff and the public is to work fully remotely until after New Year’s.”
City health officials do not believe there is any risk to the citizens who have visited city facilities recently due to the outbreak beginning at an “off-site work location” that was not open to the public.
Essential city business matters are set to continue. Any bill payments to the city can be done online or by using drop boxes located at City Hall.
Questions can be directed to the Mayor’s Office at 860-638-4801.