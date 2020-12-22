Middletown city buildings to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown officials announced Tuesday all city buildings will be closed to the public until the beginning of 2021.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 23 until Monday, Jan. 4, all Middletown city buildings will be closed to the public due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Mayor Ben Florsheim made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Due to an outbreak of several COVID-19 cases among city employees, all of whom work in non-public-facing roles outside of City Hall, a large number of employees are currently quarantining,” Mayor Florsheim said. “In the past 24 hours, as more information came to light suggesting a widespread outbreak would be possible without immediate action to restrict the spread of disease, we came to the decision that the best option for the safety of our staff and the public is to work fully remotely until after New Year’s.”

City health officials do not believe there is any risk to the citizens who have visited city facilities recently due to the outbreak beginning at an “off-site work location” that was not open to the public.

Essential city business matters are set to continue. Any bill payments to the city can be done online or by using drop boxes located at City Hall.

Questions can be directed to the Mayor’s Office at 860-638-4801.