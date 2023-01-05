MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The death of State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams is being felt across the state, especially in the city of Middletown.

Williams grew up in Middletown and became the first African American to represent the city in the Connecticut General Assembly. His dedication to racial and social equity made him stand out.

After just four years in the state legislature, Williams was known as a loud voice for the people he served.

“He was fighting for the common man, he was fighting for marginalized communities, he was fighting for those who had less than,” Geraldo Reyes Jr., the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus Chair of the State Legislature said. “He was a bright, young, political thinker and a strong advocate for the people he represented.”

Williams also helped others, like Shanay Fulton, unlock their potential. Fulton met Williams in 2016 and noticed his genuine spirit right away.

“He might crack a joke or two, he’s calling you sis, he’s calling you bro, and he’s really passionate about everything, that’s why he’s so involved,” Fulton said.

Fulton said he helped her get a job with the city and guided her along the way to where she is now, as a Planning and Zoming Commissioner.

“He’s always poured into me, even pouring into me and suggesting that I study public administration in school and I was so happy that he said that.”

Even the smallest interactions have left a mark. Chris Coughlin, the owner of Forest City Brewing, said Williams was unlike any other representative. He went out of his way to show he cared.