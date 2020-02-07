 

Middletown community remembers those lost in 10-year anniversary of Kleen Energy Plant explosion

Middlesex

by: , Brian Spyros

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday, February 7 marks ten years since the deadly explosion at the Kleen Energy Plant in Middletown.

A memorial site in Middletown pays tribute those killed in the blast, their names engraved on a plaque. It’s a difficult day for the families involved as they remember what happened back in 2010.A memorial service will take place on Sunday, giving more people a chance to come together.

The blast 10 years ago happened when workers were cleaning debris from natural gas pipes. As that was happening, the natural gas was ignited and caused the massive explosion killing those six workers and injuring 50 others. The explosion was felt by homes that were miles away.

An investigation later found numerous safety violations. The plant reopened the following year amid lawsuits filed by injured workers and the families of those who lost their lives.

