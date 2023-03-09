MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown officials are mulling over the idea of adding another Route 9 North exit.

The exit would bring traffic to the redeveloped riverfront area.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation wants to remove two traffic lights south of Harbor Park to add the offramp. The elevated exit would then go over Route 9 toward Washington Street.

However, the city would like the exit moved farther south, just before the Route 17 interchange.

“Our proposal was to put it where an overpass already existed so that a new overpass wouldn’t have to be created and cause a blocking of the river from downtown,” said Howard Weissberg, Middletown’s director of public works.