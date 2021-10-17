Middletown educators voicing concerns over harassment, intimidation in public school district

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of teachers in Middletown are voicing concern of harassment and intimidation in the public school district.

They say members of the Central Office’s Senior Management have harrased, intimidate, and retalieated against them. They say issues are repeatedly swept away.

Ann Gregg, the president of the teacher’s union UPSEU Local 6457 said during a city town council meeting this week, “We are coming to you as our elected officials and asking for your help. Numerous past and present members have come to us with serious concerns.”

The teacher’s union sent a letter to the Middletown Town Council and Board of Education (BOE) that read, in part, “Our members no longer feel safe expressing these concerns through channels provided through the Board of Education and City of Middletown.”

Mayor Ben Florsheim responded this weekend saying, in part, “The allegations… are deeply upsetting and totally inconsistent with Middletown’s values.” He called on the BOE to take immediate action to “ensure an investigation is initiated.”

The BOE is holding a special meeting Monday night to discuss the request and 15 anonymous statements they were sent.