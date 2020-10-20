Middletown FedEx employee sent to hospital for workplace injury

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local FedEx employee has been injured on the job on Monday, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Officers say an employee at the FedEx Campus in Middletown received a minor injury to his hand shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. The injury is not considered life-threatening, but the employee was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A representative of FedEx responded to News 8 on the incident saying:

We are aware of reports of an incident at our Middletown, Connecticut, facility. There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground than the safety of our team members. We are working with the authorities to assess the situation. Rae Lyn

No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.