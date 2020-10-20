Middletown FedEx employee sent to hospital for workplace injury

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FedEx_169599

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local FedEx employee has been injured on the job on Monday, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Officers say an employee at the FedEx Campus in Middletown received a minor injury to his hand shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. The injury is not considered life-threatening, but the employee was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A representative of FedEx responded to News 8 on the incident saying:

We are aware of reports of an incident at our Middletown, Connecticut, facility. There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground than the safety of our team members. We are working with the authorities to assess the situation.

Rae Lyn

No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Man threatened to spray bear mace at person trying to stop him from breaking into car, Old Saybrook police say

News /

Old Saybrook residents demanding police accountability following alleged bullying incident involving special-needs boy

News /

New Aerospace & Manufacturing Center opening at Middletown High school

News /

2 dead after crashing into rock wall in Haddam

News /

New law helps CT hemp farmers grow their business

News /

Lyman Orchards taking precautions to keep visitors enjoying classic fall activities safe during pandemic

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss