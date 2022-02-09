MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Water rescues are not uncommon this time of year. A recent incident just happened in the town of Haddam.

“This young man went out onto the ice to rescue the animal, and he went through the ice again,” South Fire District Chief Jim Trzaski said. “Most would-be rescuers turn into victims.”

The Middletown Fire Department held a training exercise Wednesday. Fishing or skating on thawing ice is what makes this life-saving training so necessary.

“As soon as someone falls through the ice, your body will go into a rapid heart rate, you may start to hyperventilate quickly and your body will start shunting the vital blood supply to your vital organs,” Trzaski said.

Dressed in specialized suits designed to keep them warm, even in frigid water, firefighters can rescue a person by doing the following.

“We’ll send one rescuer out with the sled, pick the person up out of the water, get them onto the sled, and then our rescue team on shore will bring them safely to shore.”

You never want anything like this to happen to you, but if it does, there are certain things you can do while in the water that just might save your life.

“Get your arms out onto the ice shelf, layout flat, kick your feet,” Trzaski said. “Try to propel yourself out of the water.”

But there’s a word of warning for people on the shoreline anxious to venture onto the ice to help.

“Please do not go after that victim,” Trzaski said. “Call 911 immediately.”