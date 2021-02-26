Middletown firefighters respond to overnight blaze at College Street apartment

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown firefighters were called to a second alarm fire at an apartment building on the corner of College Street and Hamlin Court overnight Friday.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, crews arrived at an apartment building, where they found heavy fire coming from one of the units.

No injuries were reported from any of the firefighters or residents.

The fire is now out; one apartment was damaged by smoke, another was damaged by fire. It is not known if any residents were displaced.

Several neighboring engines responded to the blaze, including Meriden, Westfield, and South Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.