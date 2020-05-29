At least 3 injured in Middletown home explosion on Saybrook Road

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown firefighters were dispatched to Saybrook Road early Friday morning for a report of a second-alarm fire.

According to a post from the City of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook page, multiple first responder vehicles are on scene of a second alarm structure fire on Saybrook Road.







News 8 has received word the call came in around 6:18 a.m. for a report of an explosion in a home containing a family. News 8 later learned the explosion engulfed the home in flames and at least three people were injured and taken to the hospital. The severity of those injuries is unclear.

The fire chief confirms the victims did not include any children.

Neighboring towns responded to assist the Middletown Fire Department. Severe damage was down to the home with smoke still billowing.

Stay tuned for more information.