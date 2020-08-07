Middletown opens centers for medical needs, to power up electronics and cool down

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Jen Ferrucci and Doug Greco have been playing a lot of tic tac toe these past few days which hasn’t been easy.

“I need like specific situations to sleep in so without the AC it’s like I’m probably running on about three hours of sleep every night,” said Greco.

They live on the south side of Middletown much of which is still in the dark.

“And like without WiFi too so we’ve had to miss work and I’ve had to miss school,” said Ferrucci. “But I’m really thankful that we have this.”

The city has opened two centers to help meet the needs of residents. One is a cooling center in the council chambers at City Hall.

“In particular, seniors and people with senior parents saying ‘I’m going to bring my mom down there right now. Thank you,’” said Mayor Benjamin Florsheim, (D) Middletown.

The second is a medical needs center in the cafeteria at Middletown High School.

“We already charged our laptops,” said Ferrucci. “Now we’re charging like our phones, our flashlight, our watches.

“Medical devices, CPAP machines, things of that nature that they were unable to use without power,” said Mayor Florsheim.

The city is also providing use of a refrigerator just inside the door to the cafeteria as part of the medical needs center. If anyone has any medicine they need to keep cool they can keep it in there.

Still no power means no water and no WiFi which meant a missed opportunity for Doug Greco at his internship.

“They offered me a job that I couldn’t do so I was kind of upset about that,” said Greco.

Folks living in rural areas may be waiting the longest to get their power back. The power line leading to one house was ripped down by the storm while just up River Road a downed tree remains tangled in wires.

The city needs Eversource to let it know when the wires are safe.

“As soon as those wires are cleared our public works folks are ready to go and get those removed from the back roads as well,” said Mayor Florsheim.