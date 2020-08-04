Middletown votes to rename new middle school to honor Black history in CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A virtual public hearing is in session Monday night in Middletown centered around the naming of a new middle school.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the Common Council passed a vote to rename the school after the Beman Family, – who were prominent Black abolitionists in the state – changing from the original name, after former President Woodrow Wilson.

Some alumni are pressuring the council to keep that name. But supporters of calling it “Beman Middle School” say the city should honor the family’s legacy and history instead of Wilson’s racist beliefs and policies.