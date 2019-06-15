Middlesex

Middletown holds first ever Pride parade

Posted: Jun 15, 2019

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) - A first in Middletown on Saturday; The city held a Pride celebration, showing support for the LGBTQ community. 

There was a parade through downtown. The streets were packed with people, waving the rainbow flag. 

This is the only pride parade held in the state during the month of June, which is Pride month. 

2019 is a significant year for pride because it's the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which is considered the birth event of the modern LGBTQ rights movement. 

