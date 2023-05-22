MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hidden Hookah Lounge in Middletown is closed Monday night after a deadly shooting took place in its parking lot over the weekend.

Police said the victim 20-year-old, Jonathan Semidey Jr. of New Britain., was the intended target.

“It was so fast, probably five shots at once, boom, boom, boom,” neighbor Ying Fei Chin said.

Those shell casings from the crime scene have been replaced with candles, honoring the life of Semidey Jr. Dozens of candles lay in the place Semidey was shot spelling out the phrase “I love you.”

The 20-year-old was shot just before 4 a.m. as Hidden Hookah Lounge was closing on Sunday morning. Police say people were in the parking lot at the time of the incident, but no witnesses have come forward.

“Anybody with information in regard to an incident is helpful to bring resolution to the community and the victim’s family,” Middletown Police Chief Erik Costa said.

“It’s really a tragedy but I don’t know how the city allows them to open, to begin with the business,” Chin said.

Chin calls the business a nightmare for her neighborhood. She said she has called the police multiple times due to the noise and lack of safety with her family, including two teens, right across the street.

“They are blasting their music in the parking lot and sometimes when they talk you couldn’t tell if they are talking or shouting at each other,” Chin said. “I want them to get shut down!”

On Monday, a meeting between code enforcement and city officials answered Chin’s demands, at least temporarily.

Costa told News 8 the business has agreed to close for the next couple of weeks. He adds more needs to be done to protect public safety.

“It’s time for action,” he said.

According to police records Middletown officers have responded to the lounge nearly 90 times this year. The calls range from property checks, noise disturbances and disputes including a fight and shots fired incident back in March.

“There’s a lot of manpower dedicated to this business and it seems we can’t circumvent some of these actions from happening,” Costa said.

News 8 reached out to Hidden Hookah Lounge for comment but has not yet heard back.

Anyone with any information on this deadly shooting is urged to call Middletown Police Department at 860-347-6941.