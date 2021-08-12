Middletown implements policy that all unvaccinated employees must be tested weekly for COVID-19

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Those who want a COVID-19 vaccine can come to Middletown City Hall every Tuesday and Thursday right now.

They may want to check with the health department website for the exact times. But they don’t need an appointment. They can walk right in.

The city is trying to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

“This is awesome,” said Middletown resident Stephen Curtiss. “No wait. It’s awesome.”

The Middletown Health District which covers the city, along with Cromwell and Durham, is running this and other pop up clinics – offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and targeting groups with low vaccination rates.

“I got the Johnson and Johnson. I don’t like needles. So just one,” said Curtiss with a laugh.

Along with vaccines the health department will soon be administering COVID-19 tests now that the city is requiring weekly screenings for any unvaccinated employee. The mayor says it is a reaction to the uptick in COVID cases in the community and…

“Following a little outbreak we had at city hall unfortunately,” said Mayor Ben Florsheim, (D) Middletown.

Five people were affected. They were vaccinated and while they did get sick the mayor says it could have been worse if they weren’t.

“Getting the truth getting the facts out there is I think is a really important goal right now,” said the mayor.

You don’t have to convince Stephen Curtiss who had his own reasons for getting vaccinated now.

“Absolutely live music the protocols are changing to see them. So I got to get out there and enjoy that time,” said Curtiss. “It’s also we’re gonna better the world if we do this.”

The Middletown Health District is about to reach a milestone of its own. It’s only about a hundred shots away from having given 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.